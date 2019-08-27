Jeffrey Epstein 'is a coward' whose jail suicide 'robbed' victims of their day in court, accuser says

A woman who said she was sexually abused by wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday called him "a coward" for a jailhouse suicide that "robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court" of the chance to confront him for his alleged crimes.

"Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused me for years," the woman, Courtney Wild, said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan during a hearing where prosecutors were set to formally dismiss the case against the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton as a result of his death earlier in August.

"I feel very angry and sad and justice has never been served in this case," said Wild, one of several dozen Epstein accusers who attended the hearing.

"Jeffrey Epstein robbed myself and all the other victims our day in court to confront him one by one and for that he is a coward," she said.

Another accuser, who did not disclose her name, told Judge Richard Berman on Tuesday "It didn't feel good to wake up that morning and hear he allegedly committed suicide."

"I still feel like I'm learning the ways he's impacted me," that woman said.

A third woman, who also did not give her name, said ""I think that many of us will never heal from what happened to us."

"As destructive as that relationship was and as much of a villian as we've created him to be, based on facts, we've created him to be a villian, but he's a complex villian."

At the time of his death from hanging, Epstein, 66, was accused of child sex trafficking by prosecutors, who said he had sexually exploited many minor girls from 2002 through 2005 at his luxurious residences in Manhattan and Florida.

Prosecutors said his abuse was abetted by a number of unidentified conspirators who helped provide him with a stream of young girls and women to satisfy his sexual obsessions.

None of those alleged conspirators has been criminally charged, but U.S. Attorney for Manhattan Geoffrey Berman has suggested that they could be.

At the hearing Tuesday, one of Berman's prosecutors said that Epstein's sucide will not stop the effort to get "justice for the victims in this case," and possibly to recoup money from the dead financier large financial estate.