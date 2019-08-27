Philip Morris International confirms it's in merger talks with Altria

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
A deal, if one is reached, would reunite Philip Morris International and Altria more than a decade after the two companies split. Altria spun off PMI in 2008 and has remained a largely U.S.-focused company, selling Marlboro cigarettes domestically while PMI has focused on selling cigarettes overseas.
PMI's shares dropped by almost 6% shortly after the markets opened, while Altria's shares jumped by more than 9%.
Analysts have long speculated the two companies would come back together. PMI in a press release cautioned there is "no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result from these discussions. Additionally, there can be no assurance that if an agreement is reached, that a transaction will be completed."
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.