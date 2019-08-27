Skip Navigation
Business News

Philip Morris International confirms it's in merger talks with Altria

Key Points
  • Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the company announced Tuesday. 
  • Altria spun off PMI in 2008. A deal would bring the two tobacco companies back together.
  • Altria sells Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S. while PMI sells them overseas. 
A picture taken on August 21, 2018 shows the research and development campus of cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company Philip Morris International, in Neuchatel, western Switzerland.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.

A deal, if one is reached, would reunite Philip Morris International and Altria more than a decade after the two companies split. Altria spun off PMI in 2008 and has remained a largely U.S.-focused company, selling Marlboro cigarettes domestically while PMI has focused on selling cigarettes overseas. 

PMI's shares dropped by almost 6% shortly after the markets opened, while Altria's shares jumped by more than 9%.

Analysts have long speculated the two companies would come back together. PMI in a press release cautioned there is "no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result from these discussions. Additionally, there can be no assurance that if an agreement is reached, that a transaction will be completed." 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.