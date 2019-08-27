Workers say wearing jeans to work is worth $5,000 to them

What would workers give to wear jeans to the office? About $5,000.

As offices get increasingly casual, employees are more resistant to stuffy suits, ties, dresses and skirts and the companies that adhere to such strict dress codes.

In fact, 33% would rather quit their job — or decline a job offer — if it meant wearing business attire every day of the week, according to a new study by staffing firm Randstad US, which looked at attitudes about workplace fashion.

Similarly, one-third of workers said they would rather have a casual dress code than an extra $5,000 in pay each year.

"The bottom line is, as long as employees dress in a way that's consistent with their employer's policies, most managers care less about what their employees wear than about their performance and work output," Traci Fiatte, CEO of professional and commercial staffing at Randstad US, said in a statement.

Even on Wall Street, employers are lightening up when it comes to what employees wear.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs said it was relaxing the dress code for all its workers. At the time, the investment bank said the shift was due to "the changing nature of workplaces generally in favor of a more casual environment."