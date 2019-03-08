Yet to land one of today's most in-demand positions, particularly tech jobs, which often come with the highest salaries, your interpersonal skills may matter most.

Employers increasingly are seeking employees with so-called soft skills, such as communication, organization and attention to detail, according to CareerBuilder.

"Rather than having hard skills, employers are looking more generally," said Michelle Armer, chief people officer at CareerBuilder.

While a skills gap has made it harder for companies to find top talent, 59 percent of employers said they plan to train and hire workers who may not be 100 percent qualified but have potential, CareerBuilder found.

In fact, 80 percent of employers said soft skills will be equally or more important than hard skills when hiring candidates.

More from Invest in You:

How to survive your own financial crisis

Stashing cash finally starts to pay off

Kids with debit cards? Maybe it's not such a bad idea after all

Meanwhile, the demand for workers in science, technology, engineering and math occupations is increasing at every education level and across every industry, according to a report by Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce.

There are nearly 500,000 computing job openings nationwide and fewer than 64,000 computer science students graduated into the workforce last year, according to code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science.

But even without an undergraduate degree in STEM, the increasing popularity of classes, coding programsand boot camps makes it possible for anyone to get up to speed on the latest technology, said Caroline Ceniza-Levine, a career coach and co-founder of SixFigureStart.

"You may already be a stellar candidate when it comes to 'soft skills,'" she said. "Updating your tech skills will certainly help you feel more competitive."

Then, highlight those new abilities on your resume and LinkedIn profile as well as in networking emails and any other job-related interactions, she said.