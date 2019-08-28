Asia stocks set to trade lower as investors watch treasury yields

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,445, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,410. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,456.08.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks were also set to open lower. The SPI futures contract was at 6,420.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,471.20.