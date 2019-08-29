US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were set to open slightly lower Thursday morning.

At around 02:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 48 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global recession worries, with investors closely monitoring developments in U.S.-China trade talks and looking for direction on interest rates from central banks.

It comes after the rate on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond sank to an all-time low on Wednesday, while the U.S. yield curve inverted even further.

The closely watched spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year rate briefly fell to negative 6 basis points in the previous session. The move extended losses from earlier in the week, when the spread registered its lowest level since 2007.

A 10-year rate below the 2-year yield is viewed by fixed income traders as an important recession prognosticator, marking an unusual phenomenon as bondholders receive better compensation in the short term.

U.S. bond yields hovered marginally above record lows on Thursday morning.