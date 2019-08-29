US futures point to slightly lower open

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

China sends troops into Hong Kong as military pledges to protect...

China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.

China Politics

Experts say Moscow protests show Putin's power could be waning

Protests seen in Moscow in recent week show that Putin's grip on power in Russia might not be as strong as it once was, according to experts.

Europe Politics

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insider

Asia stocks dip as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia slipped Thursday morning as investors continue to watch the yield curve in U.S. Treasurys, which inverted further overnight.

Asia Markets

Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.

Technology

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autos

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange completes full inclusion on MSCI...

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, the Tadawul, has officially completed its full inclusion on the MSCI emerging markets index.

Markets

Vietnam is ripe for private equity investors as US-China trade...

As American companies plan to move their manufacturing bases outside China, Southeast Asian countries could be the big winners, says General Atlantic's Sandeep Naik.

Trade

China may harden its stance on Hong Kong amid perceived...

China has blamed Western powers for meddling in the Hong Kong protests — that perceived interference could lead to a "hardening of positions," according to a professor at...

China Politics

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Politics

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estate

Former Google employee details affair with company's top lawyer

A former employee in Google's legal department accuses its legal chief of having an extramarital relationship with her.

Technology
US Markets

US futures point to slightly lower open

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 02:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 48 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.
  • On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims, a second reading of second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) and advance economic indicators for July are all scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m.

U.S. stock index futures were set to open slightly lower Thursday morning.

At around 02:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 48 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global recession worries, with investors closely monitoring developments in U.S.-China trade talks and looking for direction on interest rates from central banks.

It comes after the rate on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond sank to an all-time low on Wednesday, while the U.S. yield curve inverted even further.

The closely watched spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year rate briefly fell to negative 6 basis points in the previous session. The move extended losses from earlier in the week, when the spread registered its lowest level since 2007.

A 10-year rate below the 2-year yield is viewed by fixed income traders as an important recession prognosticator, marking an unusual phenomenon as bondholders receive better compensation in the short term.

U.S. bond yields hovered marginally above record lows on Thursday morning.

Data, earnings

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims, a second reading of second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) and advance economic indicators for July are all scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m.

Pending home sales for July will follow slightly later in the session.

In corporate news, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Best Buy and Dollar General are among some of the companies expected to report earnings before the opening bell.

Dell, Marvell Tech and Workday are scheduled to release their latest quarterly results after market close.