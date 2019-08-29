US did not agree to G-7's $22 million fund for Amazon fires, White House official says

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019.

The U.S. did not agree to the G-7's $22 million fund to help control fires in the Amazon rainforest, a White House official has claimed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Garrett Marquis, deputy assistant to the president and National Security Council spokesman, said the U.S. was ready to assist Brazil in its efforts to combat the fires, but had never agreed to the G-7 initiative.

"We didn't agree to a G-7 initiative that failed to include consultations with Jair Bolsonaro," he said on Twitter. "The most constructive way to assist with Brazil's ongoing efforts is in coordination with the Brazilian government."

He added that the U.S. had a "strong history of meaningful engagement" in Brazil on conservation, forestry, and biodiversity, which included the $80 million Partnership for Conservation of Amazon Biodiversity, an initiative led by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Marquis' statement came after President Donald Trump stood by his Brazilian counterpart Bolsonaro on Tuesday, saying in a tweet that he had "gotten to know" him well. "He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil — not easy," he said. "He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA."

The U.K. has also shown solidarity with Brazil outside of the G-7 initiative.

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed to CNBC on Thursday that Brazil had accepted £10 million ($12 million) from the U.K. to help with the Amazon fires.

The Amazon rainforest covers land in nine countries, but international attention has been drawn to the Brazilian rainforest since last week, when satellite data from Brazil's space agency showed that fires are burning there at a record rate. The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon so far this year surged by 84% from the same period in 2018.