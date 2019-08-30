How 'reluctant investor' Danielle Town overcame her fear and discovered the power of investing

Author and investor Danielle Town used to be afraid of the stock market. Financial statements, numbers and spreadsheets all made her eyes glaze over. "I was such a reluctant investor," said Town, co-host of the podcast "InvestED. " "Yet, we can find a way to make this stuff become actually a joyful part of our lives, which I know sounds completely insane but can happen." It happened for Town — but not until she became burned out in her law career.

Danielle Town and her father, Phil Town Source: Danielle Town

Danielle Town and her father, Phil Town Source: Danielle Town