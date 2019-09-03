Asia trades lower ahead of Australia's interest rate decision

The powerful Category 4 storm all but halted Monday afternoon as it pounded the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. braced for bruising winds and rain.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Australian shares slipped on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, due around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN.
The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11% in early trade, as most sectors declined. But, the heavily weighted financial subindex rose more than 0.3% as shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks advanced: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.34%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.33%, Westpac was up 0.78% and National Australia Bank rose 0.49%.
Analysts expect the central bank to be on hold and markets have only priced in a 12% chance of a rate cut, according to Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank.
"The RBA indicated in August that it was in assessment mode and would wait until an 'accumulation of additional evidence'," Strickland wrote in a Tuesday morning note. "Recent data suggests the economy remains soft with little sign of retail picking up on the back of tax cuts, though we expect the RBA to wait until next month's data before deciding in case spending was shifted between quarters."
Investors and policy makers will watch for Australian July retail sales figures to see if recent measures — such as income tax cuts and interest rate cuts — are driving up consumption. That data is due around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1% while the Topix index was largely flat. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.11%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 0.22%.
Overnight, Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.
Developments on the U.S.-China trade front will continue to be watched, following the recent implementation of more tariffs from both Washington and Beijing on each other's goods over the weekend.
The U.S. began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday, including footwear, clothes and other consumer goods.
For its part, China is moving slowly in the implementation of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, and the majority of duties are set to take effect Dec. 15. On Sunday, the Chinese government pushed ahead with increased duties of between 5% and 10% on a variety of major American goods exported to China, including soybeans and crude oil.
"US-China still remain no closer to easing tensions with a date for negotiators to meet in September yet to be determined," NAB's Strickland wrote. "With the 70th anniversary of the founding the People's Republic of China on October 1, we do not expect much progress on trade in the near-term as China's focus increasingly turns towards the anniversary celebrations and then to the Party's Fourth Plenum scheduled also for October. "
Market reaction in Hong Kong will also be in focus, after a Reuters report Monday that the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would "quit" if she "had a choice." She also said there may be "very limited" room for her to resolve the current crisis in Hong Kong, which has been plagued by weeks of unrest.
Stocks in Taiwan are closed for trading on Tuesday due to a holiday.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.073 after rising from levels around 98.8 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.22 against the dollar following levels above 106.3 seen in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6709 after slipping from levels above $0.672 yesterday.
Oil prices declined in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures shedding 0.1% to $58.60 per barrel and U.S. crude futures falling 0.58% to $54.78 per barrel.
Here's a look at some of the data due today:
— Reuters and CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.