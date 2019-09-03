European stocks seen mixed as UK prepares for Brexit showdown

European stocks pointed to a mixed open Tuesday morning, with British opposition lawmakers bidding to seize control of the House of Commons and stop the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 6 points higher at 7,288, the DAX was expected to open around 7 points lower at 11,947 and the CAC 40 was set to edge 6 points lower to 5,487, according to IG data.

Government officials on Monday said that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson would call for a snap general election on October 14 if a cross-party group of MPs (Members of Parliament), including some rebels from within Johnson's own ruling Conservative Party, succeed with a legislative bill to block a no-deal Brexit.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, Johnson said hopes of a renewed withdrawal agreement had risen, but reiterated that Britain would not delay its exit from the bloc again.

Johnson would need the backing of two-thirds of the U.K.'s 650 MPs to trigger an election in the fall. Main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party was ready for a general election, but one of his shadow ministers later said Labour would vote against plans to hold a general election before the departure date.

Stocks in Asia were subdued on Tuesday afternoon as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to weigh, with China lodging a complaint against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over import tariffs.

In corporate news, China has given Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas "type A" licences allowing them to serve as a lead underwriter for corporate debt issued by non-financial institutions, an industry body under the central bank said on Tuesday.

China has faced pressure to ease its restrictions on foreign banks which have hindered business expansion, and been subject to calls to open its markets further amid an escalating trade war with the U.S.

On the data front, U.K. retail sales and construction PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) figures are due on Tuesday morning, along with euro zone producer prices.