Half of hacked companies say they struggle to attract new customers

If you're an investor reading the headlines, you're probably concerned about all of the cybersecurity incidents and breaches affecting companies these days. Will the companies you are investing in become victims? Will they lose data, resulting in massive regulatory fines? Will a breach affect their industry reputation, causing customers to turn elsewhere? How will a security incident affect market cap?

Is a cybersecurity incident going to jeopardize your investment?

These concerns are appropriate. It's not just a handful of companies that are experiencing repercussions due to cybersecurity incidents. The reality is that cybersecurity is hitting the corporate bottom line for companies across the board. According to a recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BitSight, nearly two in five (38%) of enterprises admit that they have lost business due to either a real or perceived lack of security performance within their organization. Nearly half of all executives surveyed in that same report admit that their ability to attract new customers was harmed following a security incident.