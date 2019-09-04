There's little evidence that money is fleeing Hong Kong amid protests, Credit Suisse and UBS say

There's little evidence to suggest that money is being moved out of Hong Kong amid ongoing unrest in the city that has lasted for months, according to two top executives.

"I can say to you that we're seeing very little panic, that we're seeing very little evidence of flight," John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, told CNBC on Tuesday. "It seems at least both depositors and businesses are not moving money in any meaningful way."

"There is a lot of talk about perhaps capital flight, but we are not seeing any sign of that," added Tan Min Lan, head of the Asia Pacific chief investment office at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The protests over a now-suspended extradition bill which would have allowed China to potentially freeze assets in the city, initially sparked talk that Hong Kong tycoons have started moving their personal wealth offshore. Later, with the deepening unrest, bankers and wealth managers reportedly said that they were receiving more queries from individuals to move their funds to Singapore.