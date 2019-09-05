Dow futures jump more than 300 points as China and US agree to meet for trade talks

Top negotiators from China and the United States resume a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing on March 29, 2019. From left: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Vice Premier Liu He and Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 29, 2019.

Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images