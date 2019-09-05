The 3 things Samsung did to try to fix the issues with its Galaxy Fold

Samsung announced Thursday that its foldable phone called the Galaxy Fold will go on sale in South Korea starting Sept. 6, saying it had made key changes to the device to prevent glitches that were exposed earlier this year.

At the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Samsung gave CNBC a close-up look at the changes it had made to the smartphone.

First, the South Korean electronics giant said it had extended a protective screen layer underneath the side bezels of the phone. This is to prevent the screen from looking like a film that could be removed, a problem that some bloggers encountered with review units earlier this year.

Second, the company installed what it called a protective cap on the hinges of the phone where it folds. Samsung said this would prevent debris like dirt from getting underneath the screen.