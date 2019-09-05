Retail giant Target demands that suppliers absorb tariff costs to shield consumers

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Company payrolls surged by 195,000 in August, well above Wall Street estimates and at a time when fears have been growing about a looming recession, according to a report...Jobsread more
China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures rallied Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.US Marketsread more
Boris Johnson has not had the best week with parliament defeating his Brexit plans. An election could be a "lifeline" for him, experts say.Europe Politicsread more
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.Technologyread more
Even though small-cap stocks have been underperforming these traders suggest sticking with what's been leading the market.Trading Nationread more
U.S. worker productivity slowed in the second quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday.Economyread more
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Target says it "will not accept any new cost increases related to tariffs on goods imported from China."Retailread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 in the most recent week, in line with the prior week's number of claims.Economyread more
As companies scramble to deal with newly imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, Target is demanding that its suppliers absorb increased costs so consumers wouldn't be affected.
In an Aug. 27 letter to suppliers, Target said it "will not accept any new cost increases related to tariffs on goods imported from China," The Wall Street Journal reported.
The memo signed by chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton also said Target expects suppliers to "develop the appropriate contingency plans so that we don't have to pass price increases along to our guests."
Fifteen percent tariffs on $112 billion worth of goods from China took effect on Sunday, five days after the letter.
Companies have also been using other strategies to reduce the impact of the duties, including diversifying supply chains to countries outside of China and timing shipments to arrive before the tariffs were imposed. Ninety-two percent of apparel imported from China was hit by tariffs on Sunday, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association.
Target has also warned the U.S. government that consumers, who would see price increases, would be the victim of tariffs.
"Simply put, additional tariffs on these products will require new families to spend more or make trade-offs about which products they're able to purchase for their families," Tritton said in a June letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Target's stock has risen 62% since January, bringing it to a market value of $54.9 billion. According to Kantar Consulting, Target was the eighth-largest retailer in 2017, with more than 1,800 stores.