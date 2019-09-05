Tennis legend Andy Roddick wants you to save your money. Here's how he did it

For tennis great Andy Roddick, there's one important rule that works both on the court and in the world of investing. "Even if you're intimidated by words like 'volatility' and you think the world's going mad … be disciplined with what you put away monthly," the one-time U.S. Open champ told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" Thursday. "That shouldn't change regardless of what you think is the best avenue to grow money." It was that discipline that propelled Roddick into the world of professional tennis in 2000 at the age of 17. It also led him to start the Andy Roddick Foundation, which works on expanding educational opportunities for kids, when he was 18 years old.

A few years later, just after he turned 21, Roddick won the U.S. Open and briefly held the title of No. 1 ranked player in the world. While his career was skyrocketing, Roddick made sure he started saving his money and investing wisely. "The goal was that when I stopped playing, whatever I made on the court would be replaced by whatever I built while I was still playing," he said. "I don't know that a lot of athletes ... think that way," he added. "There's such an opportunity at a young age to get your money to work for you."