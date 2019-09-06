Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Bank of America, Kellogg & more

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown speaks before ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.

D.A. Davidson said its view does not reflect a negative view of the company or its ability to execute, but rather the size of the total addressable market and the number of frequent purchasers.

"We think Beyond Meat has achieved a significant breakthrough which legitimizes a nascent segment (plant based meat) within a $1.4T category; our thesis does not reflect a negative view of the company, the quality of its portfolio, or its ability to execute. Rather, our cautious approach to the total addressable market—specifically, fewer likely frequent purchasers of plant based meat as compared to milk given roughly half the number of non meat eaters versus lactose intolerant—informs long term forecasts we believe are lower than the consensus view."

