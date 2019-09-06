Breakthrough in US-China trade talks is 'a bit optimistic,' says former commerce secretary

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

Suggestions that the next round of U.S.-China trade talks could result in some breakthrough is "a bit optimistic," former American Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez said on Friday.

The tariff fight between the two countries escalated again this month as they slapped additional tariffs on each other's goods — which led many analysts and economists to lower their expectations that the U.S. and China could reach a trade deal in the coming months.

But after both sides agreed to meet in early October in Washington to discuss trade, Hu Xijin — editor-in-chief of Chinese state media Global Times — said Thursday on Twitter that "there's more possibility of a breakthrough." Hu's Twitter account is widely followed for his insights on the trade war.

Gutierrez, who served under former President George W. Bush, said it's difficult to see the U.S. and China coming to an agreement in the near term.