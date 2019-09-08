Mark Sanford will mount Republican primary challenge against Trump

Former South Carolina Republican congressman and governor Mark Sanford announced on Sunday that he is launching a 2020 campaign against President Donald Trump.

Sanford, who was ousted from Congress after speaking out against Trump, plans to make the debt, deficit and spending the focus of his campaign. He's been thinking about a presidential primary run since since mid-July.

"I think we need to have a conversation about what it means to be a Republican. I think that as a Republican party we have lost our way," he said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

"We have lost our way on debt and deficit spending. One of the hallmarks of the Republican Party and the conservative movement has always been how much do we spend."

With his announcement, Sanford becomes the third Republican to challenge Trump for the presidency, along with Tea Party Republican and one-term Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld.

Trump has received a consistently high approval rating in the high 80s among Republican voters, and is essentially guaranteed to win the Republican primary.

Sanford served as a U.S. Representative for South Carolina's 1st congressional district from 1995-2001 and 2013-2019. He was elected governor of the state in 2002 and served two terms. In 2018, Sanford lost his reelection bid to the House after Trump endorsed South Carolina state Representative Katie Arrington.

Sanford's announcement comes after his home state's GOP decided not to have a Republican primary.

"With no legitimate primary challenger and President Trump's record of results, the decision was made to save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million and forgo an unnecessary primary," said South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

While he was governor in 2009, Sanford was plagued with a scandal after he said he was on the Appalachian Trail, when he was actually in Argentina having an extramarital affair. Despite that controversy, Sanford was re-elected in 2013 to the congressional seat he had held before he was elected as governor.

Trump helped doom Sanford's 2018 primary campaign. In response to Sanford's criticism of Trump, the president took to Twitter the day of the election to attack him and endorse his opponent.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble," Trump wrote. "He is better off in Argentina."