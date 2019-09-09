5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

DocuSign rises more than 21% on revenue beat and strong guidance

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened

Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.

Technologyread more

House Democrats investigating Pence's stay at Trump golf resort...

Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.

Politicsread more

Glossier poaches Amazon exec Melissa Eamer to join the beauty...

The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...

Retailread more

Cramer to Fed chief Powell: Just admit you were wrong on rates...

"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Apple poised to report huge growth in App Store sales, Morgan...

Morgan Stanley says Apple's App Store could show better-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

CEO spending $100 million on digital ads: Twitter and Snap aren't...

Fanatics spends big on Facebook, Google instead of smaller platforms.

Technologyread more

One surging chip stock is leading the pack, and more gains are...

Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging a plane

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging a plane after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...

2020 Electionsread more
Markets

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Dow to open higher

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on August 19, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Dow and S&P 500 futures were pointing to a higher Monday open on Wall Street, adding to two straight weeks of gains. With August, the second down month of the year, in the rearview mirror, the Dow stands about 2% away from its July all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were, respectively, 1.6% and 2.8% off their July record highs. Aside from volatility over the U.S.-China trade war, investors are looking ahead to Thursday's policy meeting of the European Central Bank and next week's gathering of Federal Reserve policymakers. Easier monetary measures are expected from both central banks.

2. Bond yields rise

Bond yields were moving higher Monday morning, adding to a September rebound on optimism about next month's U.S.-China trade talks. In the era of market-moving tweets from President Donald Trump, largely about China trade and the Federal Reserve lately, J.P. Morgan created an index to track the impact of Trump's tweets on the bond market. The bank said its index found a measurable fraction of the moves in implied rate volatility for 2-year and 5-year Treasurys. The J.P. Morgan officials behind the index said that such a dynamic makes sense since the president has been pushing the Fed to cut interest rates again as the U.S.-China trade war puts pressure on the global economy.

3. China exports surprisingly fall

Containers being transferred at Qingdao Port on July 13, 2018 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. 
Visual China Group | Getty Images

China's exports unexpectedly fell in August as shipments to the U.S. slowed sharply, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus as the trade tensions escalate. Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming weeks to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown as the United States turns up tariff pressure. On Friday, China's central bank reduced so-called bank reserve requirements for a seventh time since early 2018 to free up more funds for lending.

4. Apple denies claims it broke Chinese labor laws

Apple, a day ahead of its annual iPhone launch, is addressing a report alleging the U.S. tech giant and its manufacturing partner Foxconn violated a Chinese labor law that says temporary hires cannot exceed 10% of the total workforce. "We looked into the claims by China Labor Watch and most of the allegations are false," Apple said in a statement. Foxconn confirmed that a review of its operations in Zhengzhou "did identify some workforce compliance issues." Apple did not disclose which of the allegations may be true.

5. JP Morgan close to winning lead role in Saudi Aramco IPO

The logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco.
Fayez Nureldine | AFP | Getty Images

J.P. Morgan Chase is close to winning the lead advisory role for the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, the world's most profitable corporation, edging out rivals for the plum assignment, people with knowledge of the situation told CNBC's Hugh Son. A final decision is expected next week and could still change, the people said. Morgan Stanley, which had been jockeying with J.P. Morgan for top billing on the deal, was hurt by its work leading the Uber IPO, according to these people. Saudi officials, who are large owners of Uber through the country's sovereign wealth fund, were displeased with Morgan Stanley after its bankers misjudged demand for the ride-hailing giant's stock in May.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.