Florida's attorney general: There's no 'case study' for our multistate Facebook antitrust probe

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks are poised to hit a new record this week

Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.

Trading Nationread more

AT&T CEO Stephenson is officially under fire for questionable M&A...

Hedge fund Elliott Management released a letter critiquing AT&T's acquisition missteps and questioning the strategic value of owning Time Warner.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin cites 'conceptual' enforcement agreement ahead of China...

If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.

Politicsread more

Fall housing shifts quickly to a buyer's market

Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...

Real Estateread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Watch: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton speaks at the Economic Club of...

In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.

Marketsread more

AT&T jumps after activist Elliott takes $3.2 billion stake, sees...

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.

Marketsread more

Nissan's scandal deepens as CEO resigns after admitting to...

Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.

Autosread more

Cramer calls AT&T the 'most Republican of any publicly traded...

However, CNBC's Jim Cramer suggests that past support of GOP policies does not seem to outweigh President Trump's hatred of CNN.

Investingread more

Trump says it's 'great news' activist investor involved with AT&T

Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."

Marketsread more

FDA slams vaping company Juul for illegal marketing practices,...

Federal health officials slammed vaping company Juul on Monday for illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to cigarettes, threatening to fine or even...

Health and Scienceread more

Goldman has the perfect stocks to buy amid the recession and...

Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.

Investingread more
Tech

Florida's attorney general: There's no 'case study' for our multistate Facebook antitrust probe

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • An antitrust precedent does not exist for a group of states to follow in their investigation of Facebook, says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
  • "It's an entirely different way of dealing with a monopoly," says Moody, just days after Florida revealed its participation in a multi-jurisdictional probe.
  • Facebook is already facing a separate investigation over antitrust concerns by the Federal Trade Commission.
VIDEO5:2205:22
Florida AG Ashley Moody on probes into Google, Facebook
Squawk on the Street

Current antitrust inquiries into Facebook won't be following any common case studies, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told CNBC on Monday.

"It's an entirely different way of dealing with a monopoly," said Moody, just days after Florida revealed its participation in a multi-jurisdictional investigation into Facebook for possible antitrust violations.

On Friday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the Facebook probe, which is also being supported by six other states and the District of Columbia.

"We will continue to share information [with the other states and D.C.] as we work through this investigation," Moody said on "Squawk on the Street" on Monday morning.

"Depending upon what we ultimately find, that may indicate how we further collaborate," added Moody, a Republican who was elected last year.

Facebook is already facing a separate investigation over antitrust concerns by the Federal Trade Commission. In July, the social network reached a $5 billion settlement with the FTC over its privacy policies.

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, has said in the past that breaking up the company that he helped start would hurt its efforts to combat misinformation and policy-violating content.

The Facebook investigation by the attorneys general comes as another group of AGs on Monday were expected to launch a probe into Alphabet's Google over antitrust concerns.

On Monday, Moody declined to comment on the expected Google investigation beyond saying that there will be "further announcements today."

Neither Google nor Facebook was immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment.

— Tune in to CNBC's "Closing Bell" at 4 p.m. ET for an interview with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.