Florida's attorney general: There's no 'case study' for our multistate Facebook antitrust probe

Current antitrust inquiries into Facebook won't be following any common case studies, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told CNBC on Monday.
"It's an entirely different way of dealing with a monopoly," said Moody, just days after Florida revealed its participation in a multi-jurisdictional investigation into Facebook for possible antitrust violations.
On Friday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the Facebook probe, which is also being supported by six other states and the District of Columbia.
"We will continue to share information [with the other states and D.C.] as we work through this investigation," Moody said on "Squawk on the Street" on Monday morning.
"Depending upon what we ultimately find, that may indicate how we further collaborate," added Moody, a Republican who was elected last year.
Facebook is already facing a separate investigation over antitrust concerns by the Federal Trade Commission. In July, the social network reached a $5 billion settlement with the FTC over its privacy policies.
Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, has said in the past that breaking up the company that he helped start would hurt its efforts to combat misinformation and policy-violating content.
The Facebook investigation by the attorneys general comes as another group of AGs on Monday were expected to launch a probe into Alphabet's Google over antitrust concerns.
On Monday, Moody declined to comment on the expected Google investigation beyond saying that there will be "further announcements today."
Neither Google nor Facebook was immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment.
