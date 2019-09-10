Amazon and Roku are bringing their streaming rivalry to Europe

Amazon and Roku are bringing their fierce rivalry in the U.S. streaming device market to Europe.

At the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin last week, both companies announced expansion plans into key European markets like the U.K. and Germany. The goal: bring their platforms to the televisions of international customers eager to take advantage of a slew of new streaming services.

"We are starting to look a lot harder at international, as our growth continues into the U.S.," Roku CEO Anthony Wood said in a CNBC interview from the conference.

To do this, both companies are investing in partnerships with already-strong European brands. Roku announced its first licensing agreement in Europe on Saturday, saying Chinese television manufacturer Hisense will start selling Roku TV models in the U.K. starting in the fourth quarter of this year. That means Roku's operating system, which provides access to thousands of streaming channels, will come built-in to the new smart televisions.

"My goal would be to be over 50% of all TVs around the world," Wood said.