Amazon expands its streaming TV lineup with a slew of new products

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.

At the CES 2019 trade show, Amazon began to demonstrate how it's working with other companies to put Alexa into other smart devices, and now it's showing it can do the same with its Fire TV software as it expands partnerships to companies who will build and sell Fire TV devices in Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom.

Amazon on Wednesday announced a slew of new products with its Alexa voice assistant and Fire TV software built-in. Some, like a new version of last year's Fire TV Cube, are made by Amazon. And several third-party manufacturers announced their own living room devices running Amazon's services.

The new version of the Fire TV Cube is up to two times faster than last year's model. The first Fire TV Cube launched last July. Like its predecessor, the new model lets you control your TV, cable box and other inputs using just your voice. That means you can walk into the room and say "Alexa, tune to ESPN on cable" and the Fire TV Cube will pull up ESPN on cable TV. It also works with streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Sling TV and more.

The new Fire TV Cube's performance boost is thanks to a new processor, which should help cut down on lag when moving between apps. It also now locally processes basic Alexa requests for things like increasing the volume or returning to the home screen, instead of sending those requests to the cloud first. That should make those responses up to four times faster, Amazon says. The design is the same as last year's model.

"The design is the same because it's worked well in terms of microphone array and layout," Amazon's vice president of product development for Fire TV Sandeep Gupta told CNBC, referring to the box's ability to listen to voice commands. "Local voice control has a subset of commands that are critical and cut out the cloud part so if we recognize [a command] it can just execute it immediately," he said.

Gupta told CNBC that Amazon has found Fire TV Cube owners are much more likely to interact using voice than other Fire TV product owners.

"We get eight times the usage of voice than we do in other devices," he said. "We see almost 80% of Fire TV Cube users using it for device automation and smart home devices," he said.

The new Fire TV Cube costs $119.99 in the U.S., the same price as the original model. Pre-orders open on Wednesday in the U.S. and, for the first time, in Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan. It will ship on Oct. 10 in the U.S., United Kingdom and Germany and on Nov. 5 in Japan.