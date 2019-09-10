What to watch today: Dow to fall, election forecasts 2020, and North Korea fires missiles

The only economic report scheduled out for today is the Labor Department's July JOLTS, Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, at 10 a.m. ET. HD Supply (HDS) is one of the few company's releasing quarterly earnings this morning. Dave & Buster's (PLAY), GameStop (GME), and RH (RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, are out with their numbers this afternoon. * Small business economy remains steady, despite doom and gloom narrative (NFIB)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open for the Tuesday session on Wall Street, as investors turn cautious ahead of next week's Fed meeting. The Dow does have a four-day win streak after a small move higher Monday, but the S&P 500 has barely moved the past two days and the Nasdaq has a two-day losing streak. Prior to last Friday, the Dow had posted moves of 200 points or more in 10 of 14 trading days. (CNBC) * Cramer breaks down the stocks investors are rotating to on trade and Fed hopes (CNBC)

Today's House special election in North Carolina has the potential to serve as an early referendum on the 2020 race, as Democrats seek to upend a stronghold Republicans have held for decades. The contest between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop appears tight even in an area President Donald Trump won easily in 2016. (CNBC)



* These are the three biggest warning signs for Trump's reelection bid (CNBC)

The House Judiciary Committee will consider steps this week to formalize an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of Trump. House Democrats have ramped-up investigations as they returned from summer recess and unveiled an inquiry into reports that Trump pressured Ukraine's government into assisting his re-election campaign. (Reuters)



* Three House committees investigate Trump, Giuliani pressure on Ukraine to hurt Biden's campaign (CNBC)

Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn is due back in court today for the first time in weeks as his lawyers mount an aggressive attack on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying about his December 2016 conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. (AP)

North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea today, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals. It's widely believed to want the U.S. to provide security guarantees and extensive relief from U.S.-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization. (AP)

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is prepared for a listing on the Riyadh stock exchange and it will take place "very soon," its CEO said today. He also confirmed the state oil giant's aims to list internationally in addition to Saudi Arabia, though did not specify which other locations are under consideration. (CNBC)

SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering. WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion, according to the Financial Times. That would be a far cry from the $47 billion valuation earlier this year.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models today that are so similar to last year's lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company's upcoming video service. Apple is getting ready to roll out a Netflix-like video service that will feature a slate of original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. (AP)



* Apple's new iPhones might not be able to charge other devices after all, says analyst Kuo (CNBC)

Wendy's (WEN) will spend about $20 million to bring back breakfast to its more than 5,800 domestic locations and cut its 2019 outlook. The restaurant chain will expand its hours, add menu items, and add about 20,000 new workers as part of that effort. (CNBC)