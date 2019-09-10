What to watch today: Dow to fall, election forecasts 2020, and North Korea fires missiles

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.Technologyread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open for the Tuesday session on Wall Street, as investors turn cautious ahead of next week's Fed meeting. The Dow does have a four-day win streak after a small move higher Monday, but the S&P 500 has barely moved the past two days and the Nasdaq has a two-day losing streak. Prior to last Friday, the Dow had posted moves of 200 points or more in 10 of 14 trading days. (CNBC)
The only economic report scheduled out for today is the Labor Department's July JOLTS, Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, at 10 a.m. ET. HD Supply (HDS) is one of the few company's releasing quarterly earnings this morning. Dave & Buster's (PLAY), GameStop (GME), and RH (RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, are out with their numbers this afternoon.
Today's House special election in North Carolina has the potential to serve as an early referendum on the 2020 race, as Democrats seek to upend a stronghold Republicans have held for decades. The contest between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop appears tight even in an area President Donald Trump won easily in 2016. (CNBC)
The House Judiciary Committee will consider steps this week to formalize an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of Trump. House Democrats have ramped-up investigations as they returned from summer recess and unveiled an inquiry into reports that Trump pressured Ukraine's government into assisting his re-election campaign. (Reuters)
Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn is due back in court today for the first time in weeks as his lawyers mount an aggressive attack on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying about his December 2016 conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. (AP)
North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea today, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new U.S. proposals. It's widely believed to want the U.S. to provide security guarantees and extensive relief from U.S.-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization. (AP)
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is prepared for a listing on the Riyadh stock exchange and it will take place "very soon," its CEO said today. He also confirmed the state oil giant's aims to list internationally in addition to Saudi Arabia, though did not specify which other locations are under consideration. (CNBC)
SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering. WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion, according to the Financial Times. That would be a far cry from the $47 billion valuation earlier this year.
Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models today that are so similar to last year's lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company's upcoming video service. Apple is getting ready to roll out a Netflix-like video service that will feature a slate of original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. (AP)
Wendy's (WEN) will spend about $20 million to bring back breakfast to its more than 5,800 domestic locations and cut its 2019 outlook. The restaurant chain will expand its hours, add menu items, and add about 20,000 new workers as part of that effort. (CNBC)
Ford Motor's (F) debt rating was cut to junk status by Moody's Investors Service, which cites weaker cash flow and falling profit margins for the automaker.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in advanced talks to sell some Gulf of Mexico deepwater assets to Spain's Repsol for about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.
Facebook (FB) will have to face most of a class action suit seeking damages for alleged privacy violations, following a ruling from a federal judge.
Callon Petroleum (CPE) said it remains confident in the strategic and financial benefits of its proposed $3.2 billion acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO). The statement came after Callon stakeholder Paulson & Co. urged Callon to drop the deal and consider selling itself instead.
PG&E (PCG) unveiled its proposed bankruptcy exit plan, which would raise $14 billion to pay damages from deadly California wildfires.
Sanderson Farms (SAFM) received a Justice Department subpoena related to the DOJ's investigation into chicken pricing. The probe is examining allegations that poultry producers like Sanderson, Tyson Foods (TSN), and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) conspired to fix poultry prices.
Mosaic (MOS) announced a $250 million share buyback plan, and the fertilizer producer also said it would idle its Louisiana phosphates operations to cut production. Increased imports of phosphates have put downward pressure on pricing this year.
Fox (FOX) was downgraded to "underweight" from "overweight" at Atlantic Equities, which cited several factors including faster than expected cord-cutting by consumers.
Altria (MO) was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray, which points to concerns about a potential merger with Philip Morris International (PM).
Land Rover finally revealed its newly redesigned 2020 Defender at the Frankfurt auto show, a boxy SUV that was pulled off the market in North America in 1997. The company is introducing two different models, the two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110, which give a nod to the original off-road vehicle's wheel base length. (CNBC)