US futures point to slightly higher open

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.Technologyread more
Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.Technologyread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.Market Insiderread more
Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...Politicsread more
Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll saysMarketsread more
In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...The Fedread more
Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...Trading Nationread more
Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.Retailread more
U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning.
At around 1:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 46 points, indicating a positive open of more than 24 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally higher.
U.S. stocks ended Tuesday little changed amid a fall in tech shares. Ahead of Wednesday's session, the focus is on trade relations between China and the U.S. Beijing released a tariff exemptions list for products from the U.S. on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, some American companies are speeding up their move away from China amid the imposition of U.S. tariffs.
Investors will be looking ahead to new PPI data due at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade figures out at 10:00 a.m. ET.
On the earnings front, Aurora Cannabis and Tailored Brands are due to report.