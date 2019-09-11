US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher Wednesday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 46 points, indicating a positive open of more than 24 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally higher.

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday little changed amid a fall in tech shares. Ahead of Wednesday's session, the focus is on trade relations between China and the U.S. Beijing released a tariff exemptions list for products from the U.S. on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, some American companies are speeding up their move away from China amid the imposition of U.S. tariffs.