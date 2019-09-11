iPhone 11 pricing shows Apple is learning from past mistakes, analysts say

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks about the new iPhone 11.

Two Wall Street analysts told CNBC on Wednesday that Apple's batch of iPhones is a turnaround from its past mistakes.

Apple on Tuesday announced its new iPhones with improved technology, but the focus is on the attractive price point. The tech giant is selling the iPhone 11 for $699, a $50 price drop from last year's equivalent model. The lower pricing is an unusual move for the company, which has historically maintained premium pricing.

But analysts believe Apple's newfound pricing strategy could rekindle iPhone sales, which peaked in 2015. Apple stopped reporting unit sales this year.

"Apple has shown an ability to be tactical and understand the market dynamics," said Wamsi Mohan, senior equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, on "Squawk Alley."