The group overseeing Facebook's libra cryptocurrency will apply for a payments license in Switzerland

The Libra Association, the organization in charge of overseeing Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, said Wednesday it will apply for a payments license in Switzerland.

The Geneva-based non-profit said in a press release it had submitted a request to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to clarify how the libra coin will be regulated under Swiss rules. FINMA confirmed Wednesday it had received the Libra Association's request.

The news indicates the Libra Association is doubling down on its decision make Switzerland its main supervisory authority, despite some pushback from U.S. lawmakers and regulators.

"The choice of Switzerland as the home for the newly established Libra Association, which when fully developed will have a diverse group of member organizations spanning technology, financial services, social impact organizations and venture capital, among others, harnesses Switzerland's role as a nucleus for international organizations," the Libra Association said in the press release.