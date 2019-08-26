Facebook's dream of a global cryptocurrency raises political stakes — for the regulators themselves

David Marcus, head of blockchain with Facebook Inc., waits for the start of a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Facebook introduced its vision for a global cryptocurrency called Libra two months ago, and since then, regulators have piled criticism onto the project. They may have their own reasons. Global privacy regulators, central bankers and finance ministers have voiced concerns with the proposed Libra cryptocurrency because it could, at least in theory, drastically change or even undermine their jobs. As a result, investors, crypto enthusiasts and regulators themselves say Libra has raised the stakes for financial authorities, forcing them to take a more serious look at digital currencies. "Ten years ago, regulators didn't care about bitcoin," said Ido Sadeh Man, an Israeli entrepreneur who is launching a digital coin called Saga, in an interview with CNBC's Beyond the Valley. "It was a niche. They were all sure that it was going to go away and vanish on its own. That's not the case anymore."

Facebook launched Libra in collaboration with 27 other companies in June. The digital currency would be overseen by an independent nonprofit based in Switzerland called the Libra Association, though many details about how that organization would operate remain unclear. The goal of the project, Facebook says, is to provide a fast, low-cost way for people around the world to transfer money, especially those who don't have access to traditional banking services.

Instant reaction

Facebook's ties

Regulators are worried on several fronts — all of them tied to Libra's potential for going mainstream, according to Zennon Kapron, founder and director of consultancy firm Kapronasia. "First of all, it's Facebook behind it, and so Facebook sets up the Calibra wallet they've been talking about — which would presumably interface with WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, " Kapron told CNBC's Beyond The Valley. "Already, they have a couple billion people in their network."

In addition, companies like eBay and PayPal, which are part of the Libra Association, also a tremendous presence in e-commerce and digital payments, Kapron said. Unlike bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, whose appeal is limited to a subset of people, Libra has the potential to reach billions of users in a relatively short period of time. "I think that's really what's gotten the regulators quite in a furor about what's happening around Libra, as opposed to bitcoin," he said.

Losing control

Governments could potentially lose "the ability to control monetary policy," Kapron said. "Right now, the U.S. dollar has a lot of power, and the U.S. government has a lot of power because oil is priced in U.S. dollars. And, the U.S. government controls which banks can interact with the U.S. dollar, so using that sphere of influence, they're able to really control the direction of global economics and the global political situation." With Libra, that control slips, Kapron said. In a statement to CNBC, the Libra Association said: "The Libra Association maintains that financial inclusion, regulatory harmony and consumer concerns are not competing objectives, but rather work in lockstep with the Association's goals of offering a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people. The lead up to the launch of Libra in 2020 builds in the time for conversations with regulators and policymakers around the world to take their questions into account."

Going mainstream?