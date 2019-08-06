Facebook's Libra plans are under fire again – this time from global privacy regulators

Central bankers, finance ministers and lawmakers have loudly criticized Facebook's proposed digital currency project called Libra since it was announced in June.

Now, privacy regulators are joining in the criticism.

In a joint statement Monday, top data protection officials from the U.S., EU and U.K. voiced concerns about the combination of "vast reserves" of personal data and financial information in the Libra proposal. The regulators said they were "surprised and concerned" about the lack of information Facebook and its subsidiary Calibra, which will operate a digital wallet to facilitate Libra payments, have provided when it comes to protecting user data.

"To date, while Facebook and Calibra have made broad public statements about privacy, they have failed to specifically address the information handling practices that will be in place to secure and protect personal information," the statement said.

Privacy concerns are yet another hurdle for the cryptocurrency project, which Facebook had said it hopes to launch next year. In a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month, Facebook acknowledged Libra has drawn "significant scrutiny from governments and regulators," and added it expects the scrutiny to continue.