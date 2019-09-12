Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 12 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

SmileDirectClub slides after opening at $20.55 in stock market...

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Health and Scienceread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Stocks cut gains after official denies report about interim...

Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.

US Marketsread more

Your Social Security checks could see a modest increase in 2020

One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...

Personal Financeread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Cramer says he has a soft spot for Elizabeth Warren

Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...

Politicsread more

Gap has a new plan to grow its Athleta, Janie and Jack businesses...

Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...

Retailread more

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Technologyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. But as other platforms such as...

Technologyread more
Tech

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.
  • Last year it introduced 15 new Alexa-enabled products and ways for partners to build Alexa into other gadgets.
  • This year we will likely learn about new Alexa hardware from Amazon.
David Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon.com Inc., presents the Amazon Echo Wall Clock during an unveiling event at the company's Spheres headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. 
Andrew Burton | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon on Thursday said that it will host an event on Sept. 25 in Seattle where it will introduce new products and services. It's good one to pay attention to: during last year's event, Amazon announced 15 Alexa-enabled products, including a microwave, new Amazon Echo products, a wall clock with Alexa built-in and more.

The point of that event, however, was to show how partners can build Alexa into almost anything, like kitchen appliances. And at CES 2019, we started to see how partners were doing that, with Alexa built-in to TVs, a dog bowl, home security systems, a lawn mower speakers, headphones and more. Just last week, Amazon partners began embedding its Fire TV software into new televisions and smart speakers, too.

Amazon will likely use this year's event to refresh its Echo family and launch new products.

VIDEO2:2702:27
Amazon and Google are becoming omnipresent whether you like it or not
Tech

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.