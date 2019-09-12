Cadillac debuts new models of CT4 sedan via Instagram

DETROIT – Cadillac on Thursday used Instagram to unveil new models of the 2020 CT4, a subcompact sedan the brand hopes will assist in attracting a younger, sportier demographic.

Ordering for the CT4 will begin later this year with vehicles arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2020. The car will go on sale alongside the new Cadillac CT5 compact sedan, which is scheduled to arrive in dealerships this fall. Pricing for the cars has not been announced.

Both rear-wheel-drive sedans will arrive at a precarious time, as car sales continue to decline amid consumer preference moving toward crossovers and SUVs. But the General Motors luxury brand has continued to remain bullish on the market for small, sporty cars such as the CT4 and CT5.

"We developed CT4 to appeal to youthful buyers in the luxury market who may be new to the Cadillac brand," Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design, said in a release.

The CT4, like the CT5, will offer Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system that enables hands-free driving on highways beginning next year.