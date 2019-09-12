Hong Kong stock exchange could find London exchange 'unaffordable,' says strategist

The Hong Kong stock exchange could find the London stock exchange "potentially unaffordable," according to one bank's chief strategist.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) said Wednesday it made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) to "combine the two companies" in a deal which values the LSE at about £29.6 billion ($36.6 billion).

But the size of the deal also makes it "more expensive and potentially unaffordable" for the HKEX, Bank of Communications (BOCOM) International's Hao Hong told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"It's not the cheapest deal," he said. "I think it could put this merger, if (it) goes through, to be ... one of the more expensive exchanges in the world."

"One would expect that the price tag could go up as negotiation progresses," Hong told CNBC by email, in response to a follow-up question. "The Hkex doesn't have any debt. It's unclear how willing the shareholders would be to assume more leverage to consummate the deal."

HKEX did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

HKEX proposed £20.45 a share in cash, as well as 2.495 newly issued HKEX shares. It said the deal would be funded by a combination of existing cash and a new credit facility.

It cautioned, however, that its statement to the market should be considered an announcement to make a possible offer, rather than as confirmation of a firm intention to bid.

Additionally, Hong said that the HKEX would have to meet "many conditions."

"It's a challenge for Charles, obviously," Hong said, referring to HKEX CEO Charles Li.