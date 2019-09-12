Mnuchin says Trump could do a China trade pact at anytime, but wants a 'good' deal for US workers

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Oracle, Blackstone,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Stock futures rise after tariff delay, ECB bond buying program

Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with announcement European Central Bank announcement.

US Marketsread more

Mnuchin says the Treasury is 'seriously considering' issuing a...

Economyread more

European Central Bank cuts its deposit rate, launches new...

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a massive new bond-buying program Thursday in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy.

Central Banksread more

Mnuchin says Trump wants a 'good' deal for US workers

Mnuchin said Thursday that President Trump could strike a pact with China at any time, but is focused on holding out for a "good" deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic...

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.

2020 Electionsread more

Elizabeth Warren proposes sweeping increase in Social Security...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.

Politicsread more

Trump's 'small concession' doesn't mean the trade war is ending

Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."

World Economyread more

As growth falls out of favor, traders say one stock could still...

Growth stocks are falling out of favor this month, but traders agree Disney still looks like a buy.

Trading Nationread more

Nearly half of stock pickers beat their passive peers over the...

Forty-eight percent of active U.S. stock funds outperformed their passive peers over the 12 months through June, up from 37% year-over-year, according to Morningstar.

Marketsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after President Trump tweeted Wednesday night a "good will" China tariff delay.

Marketsread more

Walmart is expanding its 'unlimited' grocery delivery service...

Walmart said Thursday it will be expanding a new "unlimited" grocery delivery service, which costs users $98 annually, to 1,400 stores this fall.

Retailread more
Markets

Mnuchin says Trump could do a China trade pact at anytime, but wants a 'good' deal for US workers

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, arrives at a hotel in Beijing, China, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Gilles Sabrie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that President Donald Trump could strike a pact with China at any time, but is focused on holding out for a "good" deal for American workers.

"The president is correct: He could do a deal any time. But he only wants to do a good deal," Mnuchin told CNBC from the White House.

"And let me just remind you, these discussions have been going on for two and a half years," he added. "And President Trump is only going to agree to a deal if it's a good deal, a deal that's good for U.S. companies and U.S. workers."