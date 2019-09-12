Trump says the ECB is 'succeeding' at depreciating the euro against the dollar while the Fed 'sits'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rise, inch closer to records after tariff delay and ECB...

Stocks opened higher as investors cheered a delay to higher U.S. tariffs against Chinese imports.

US Marketsread more

Chief executives of 145 companies urge Senate to pass gun control...

Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.

Retailread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

GE's health unit wins first FDA clearance for A.I.-powered X-ray...

The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.

Health and Scienceread more

Government reportedly orders Google not to restrict employees'...

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Google to strike community guidelines that ban employees from discussing political and workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal...

Technologyread more

Buffett, Icahn remember T. Boone Pickens for 'great wit' and...

Magnates and friends of prominent wildcatter T. Boone Pickens remembered him fondly in comments to CNBC.

Investingread more

Mnuchin says Trump 'has approved' reform plan for Fannie Mae and...

Mnuchin appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and refused to confirm that when asked then, but said he had since confirmed it.

Real Estateread more

Nissan China head, turnaround executive are reportedly among top...

The head of Nissan Motor's China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO.

Autosread more

Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store...

U.S. e-cigarettes maker Juul Labs has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba and JD.com to tap the world's largest market of smokers.

Health and Scienceread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic...

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.

2020 Electionsread more

US weekly jobless claims drop to five-month low

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing job...

Economyread more
Markets

Trump says the ECB is 'succeeding' at depreciating the euro against the dollar while the Fed 'sits'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Trump takes aim again at the Fed, this time following an ECB rate cut that sent the euro lower.
  • Trump tweets that that ECB is "succeeding" in "depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports" while the Federal Reserve "sits, and sits, and sits."
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he departs for North Carolina on the South Lawn of the White House on September 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Chen Mengtong | Visual China Group | Getty Images

President Donald Trump took aim at the Federal Reserve again, this time following an European Central Bank rate cut Thursday that sent the euro lower.

Trump tweeted that the ECB is "succeeding" in "depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports" while the Federal Reserve "sits, and sits, and sits."

The euro dropped 0.75% below $1.09 on Thursday after the ECB cut its main deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.5%, a record low but in line with market expectations. The central bank also relaunched a quantitative easing program to boost the region's economy.

Trump has been vocal about his disapproval with the Fed's cautious approach with interest rate cuts and his dislike for the stronger dollar. Trump has ripped on the Fed, blaming the central bank's relatively "high" interest rate levels for the dollar's strength.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that the Fed "boneheads" should cut interest rates to zero "or less," blaming the central bank's policymakers for slowing economic growth.

The dollar hit a two-year high last week as slowing global growth and more aggressive monetary easing overseas sent investors into the reserve currency. A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for people overseas to buy U.S.-made products. However, administrations have traditionally said they favored a strong dollar since assets like U.S. Treasurys are widely held around the globe.

When asked about Trump's tweet saying the ECB is "depreciating the euro against the dollar," ECB President Mario Draghi said "we have a mandate, we pursue price stability and we don't target exchange rates, period."

The dollar index was 0.45% higher on Thursday at $99.08.

In July, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates 25 basis points for the first time since the financial crisis. Fed Funds watchtool is estimating a 88.8% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's September FOMC meeting next week.