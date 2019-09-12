Under Armour said it has no plans to enter athleisure, will focus on growing full-price stores

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...Scienceread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...Restaurantsread more
RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.Retailread more
More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...Politicsread more
Under Armour, which has been struggling to stabilize sales in North America, said that it doesn't see jumping into the growing athleisure trend as a way to pull in customers.
"We've identified our consumer as something called the focus performer. That is a mindset that the consumer has," CEO Kevin Plank said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "That means that when they're thinking about what they wear and what they do with Under Armour ... It's all performance."
According to data from the NPD Group, the athleisure market is expected to reach $83 billion in the U.S. by 2020 and $350 billion globally. But Under Armour indicated it wanted to stay away from the trend and instead focus on adding value to the brand with innovative products.
Innovation is also a key component of the sportswear retailer's five-year growth plan to improve sales in North America. The plan includes having up to 2,500 stores by 2023. In December, it operated around 1,100 locations.
Under Armour's President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk emphasized that the company is just two quarters into the 2023 plan. The company also recently appointed a new North American president.
Under Armour said that part of the turnaround plan is to open more full-price, direct-to-consumer stores in North America. Currently, about 90% of its North American locations are outlet stores.
"We believe that's one way to drive our innovation. The consumer's able to come into a store like this and see the innovation that we're driving. We're going to couple that with great messaging and becoming a louder brand," said Frisk.
In addition to focusing on direct-to-consumer, Under Armour is also a first-party seller on Amazon. "Our job is to understand how the consumer moves through the purchase journey, and today, certainly, most searches start on Amazon, so it's important for us to be there," Frisk said.
Executives said that the company is feeling minimal effects from the tariffs on Chinese goods, and that consumers shouldn't expect to see price increases.
"With the current tariffs, we're not actually being affected very much at all, we only have about 10% of what comes into the U.S. from China, so in the current state, we're okay," Frisk said. The company has also figured out other tactics to reduce the impact of the additional taxes.
The stock has rallied 21% since January, bringing the company to a market value of around $9 billion.