Under Armour said it has no plans to enter athleisure, will focus on growing full-price stores

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

Stocks cut gains after official denies report about interim...

Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.

US Marketsread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Trump expected to roll back Obama-era clean water regulations

The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...

Scienceread more

Chief executives of 145 companies urge Senate to pass gun control...

Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.

Retailread more

Why Dunkin' thinks espresso will help it challenge Starbucks

Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...

Restaurantsread more

RH is looking into a $300 million notes offering to pay down debt

RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.

Retailread more

CDC says teen vaping surges to more than 1 in 4 high school...

More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen helping NY prosecutors in Trump Org...

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...

Politicsread more

Google hit with $550 million fine in France over tax probe

Google has agreed to pay 500 million euros ($550 million) in France in connection to a fiscal fraud probe.

Technologyread more
Retail

Under Armour said it has no plans to enter athleisure, will focus on growing full-price stores

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Under Armour's CEO said the company is focusing on performance instead of athleisure.
  • It also plans to have up to 2,500 stores open by the end of 2023 and focus on making more of them full-price locations.
  • Tariffs will have minimal effects on the company, as 10% of its U.S. goods are sourced from China, it said. 
VIDEO9:4509:45
Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Patrik Frisk on the company's turnaround
Squawk Box

Under Armour, which has been struggling to stabilize sales in North America, said that it doesn't see jumping into the growing athleisure trend as a way to pull in customers.

"We've identified our consumer as something called the focus performer. That is a mindset that the consumer has," CEO Kevin Plank said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "That means that when they're thinking about what they wear and what they do with Under Armour ... It's all performance."

According to data from the NPD Group, the athleisure market is expected to reach $83 billion in the U.S. by 2020 and $350 billion globally. But Under Armour indicated it wanted to stay away from the trend and instead focus on adding value to the brand with innovative products.

Innovation is also a key component of the sportswear retailer's five-year growth plan to improve sales in North America. The plan includes having up to 2,500 stores by 2023. In December, it operated around 1,100 locations.

Under Armour's President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk emphasized that the company is just two quarters into the 2023 plan. The company also recently appointed a new North American president.

Under Armour said that part of the turnaround plan is to open more full-price, direct-to-consumer stores in North America. Currently, about 90% of its North American locations are outlet stores.

"We believe that's one way to drive our innovation. The consumer's able to come into a store like this and see the innovation that we're driving. We're going to couple that with great messaging and becoming a louder brand," said Frisk.

In addition to focusing on direct-to-consumer, Under Armour is also a first-party seller on Amazon. "Our job is to understand how the consumer moves through the purchase journey, and today, certainly, most searches start on Amazon, so it's important for us to be there," Frisk said.

Executives said that the company is feeling minimal effects from the tariffs on Chinese goods, and that consumers shouldn't expect to see price increases.

"With the current tariffs, we're not actually being affected very much at all, we only have about 10% of what comes into the U.S. from China, so in the current state, we're okay," Frisk said. The company has also figured out other tactics to reduce the impact of the additional taxes.

The stock has rallied 21% since January, bringing the company to a market value of around $9 billion.