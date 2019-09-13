5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on August 19, 2019 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were pointing to about a 100-point advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Friday's open on Wall Street. After seven straight positive sessions, the Dow as of Thursday's close was less than 0.7% or about 177 points away from its July closing record high. Ahead of Friday trading, the S&P 500 was about 0.5% away from its July all-time record close. However, the Nasdaq has more ground to make up, still around 1.6% off its July record close.

Friday's August retail sales report is the last big economic data before the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, at which central bankers are expected to cut interest rates. August's retail sales could be muddied by the negative payback from Amazon Prime Day promotions that sent July sales sharply higher.