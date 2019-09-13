5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.Economyread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.2020 Electionsread more
Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.Marketsread more
After seven straight positive sessions, the Dow is set to open near its July record highs.Marketsread more
One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.Trading Nationread more
Apple opened up orders for its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday. The phones will be released on Sept. 20.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.Europe Newsread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to about a 100-point advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Friday's open on Wall Street. After seven straight positive sessions, the Dow as of Thursday's close was less than 0.7% or about 177 points away from its July closing record high. Ahead of Friday trading, the S&P 500 was about 0.5% away from its July all-time record close. However, the Nasdaq has more ground to make up, still around 1.6% off its July record close.
Friday's August retail sales report is the last big economic data before the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, at which central bankers are expected to cut interest rates. August's retail sales could be muddied by the negative payback from Amazon Prime Day promotions that sent July sales sharply higher.
President Donald Trump suggested he would consider an interim trade deal with China, even though he would rather have a full agreement to end the yearlong trade war between the two countries. After Trump's delay of planned tariff rate increases on $250 billion in Chinese goods, Beijing said it plans to exclude American farm goods, including soybeans, from tariffs, in the latest move to ease tensions before high-level trade talks restart next month.
Trump revealed that the White House has a new tax cut in the works for middle-class Americans. "It will be a very, very substantial tax cut for middle-income folks, who work so hard," the president said at a GOP retreat in Baltimore on Thursday night. Trump said it would be announced "sometime in the next year." Talk of new tax cuts comes as the government's budget deficit for fiscal 2019 swelled past the $1 trillion mark in August. That's the first time that level has been eclipsed in seven years.
More than two-thirds of North American chief financial officers surveyed by CNBC said that Trump will win the 2020 election, while a quarter thought former Vice President Joe Biden would win. Thurday night, Biden and nine other Democratic presidential hopefuls were in Texas for their latest primary debate. The candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, went after the president on trade. The pile on shows a field more comfortable with picking apart Trump's economic conflict with the world's second-largest economy than they were even a few months ago.
Goldman Sachs significantly cut its price target for Apple's stock, predicting 26% downside from Thursday's $223 close. Goldman cites a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method the iPhone maker will use for an Apple TV+ trial. Goldman, which reduced its 12-month price target on Apple to $165 from $187, wrote in a note, "Effectively, Apple's method of accounting moves revenue from hardware to Services"
