Blackstone strategist says markets may be underestimating risks from the trade war

Stocks on Wall Street climbed higher this week due in part to increased hopes for a U.S.-China trade war resolution — but Blackstone's Joseph Zidle warned that investors might be too optimistic.

Zidle, chief investment strategist at the asset management firm, said the trade war will likely drag on much longer than what investors are currently expecting. That means the impact on the economy and financial markets could be "bigger than most people think," he said on Friday.

"The markets are really pricing in Goldilocks: they're pricing in more Fed cuts and some sort of positive resolution to trade. I just think that, at this point, sentiment is excessive," Zidle told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I think both the United States and China are preparing for a much longer, a prolonged and drawn out period of uncertainty," he added.

His comments came after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its seventh straight day of gains on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed for the third consecutive day.