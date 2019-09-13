What to watch today: Dow to rise, Trump considers interim trade deal, and 'Varsity Blues' sentencing

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning as U.S.-China trade tensions abate, with the Dow poised to register an eighth straight day of gains for the first time since May 2018. The S&P 500 has risen in six of the past seven sessions, and the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq closed Thursday at their highest since July 30. The S&P 500 now sits just 0.5% below its July 26 record close, while the Dow is about 0.7% below its all-time high close set July 15. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields mixed after ECB cuts rates (CNBC)

The U.S. government's red ink for fiscal 2019 swelled past the $1 trillion mark in August, the first time that level has been eclipsed in seven years. The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214 billion in August. The government last saw that large of a fiscal deficit in 2012. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the government issues August retail sales figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan is out with its mid-September consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. The government's report on July business inventories also comes at 10 a.m. ET. No earnings reports of note are out either this morning or after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Amazon's Prime Day boosted July retail sales but may cause weakness in August (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target for Apple (AAPL) shares to $165 per share from $187, saying that accounting for a planned Apple TV+ free trial is likely to have a material negative impact on average selling prices. (CNBC)

