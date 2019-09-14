Value is outperforming growth, but the trend may not last, experts warn

The growth-value battle is getting interesting.

In the last two weeks, value stocks have far outperformed growth names, with the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF rising 5% over that period to a new 52-week high on Friday, leaving its counterpart, the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, in the dust. The retail, bank, energy and industrial sectors are typically considered to be value plays, while cyclical sectors like technology are viewed as growth groups.

The moves were in large part caused by Wall Street's skittishness around the seemingly never-ending U.S.-China trade dispute and the future of interest rate policy, both of which have weighed heavily on U.S. markets in 2019 as investors try to navigate the uncertainty.

But that doesn't necessarily mean buyers should be rotating into value here, particularly considering growth's long-term winning streak, says Chris Hempstead, a top ETF consultant and the former head of ETF sales at Deutsche Bank.

"I wouldn't chase it, personally," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "ETF Edge." "This deviation ... is still very new. We used to say on Wall Street — we still continue to say — 'the trend is your friend.' And I'm not sure a two- or a three-day gap of value over growth is ... going to be something that you want to necessarily bet on just yet."

For context, in the last 10 years the iShares growth ETF, ticker IVW, has handily outperformed the value ETF, ticker IVE, climbing over 240% versus the value fund's 139% gain. The growth ETF counts stocks like Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook among its top holdings, while the value ETF has large positions in shares of Apple, J.P. Morgan and AT&T.

"The way that this market has been going, the way growth stocks have been outperforming, it tells you something," Hempstead said, noting that value's outperformance happened amid very low trading volume on the major exchanges.