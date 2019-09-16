Australia stocks set to trade little changed; oil prices spike 13% after attacks on Saudi oil production

Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday.Marketsread more
Stocks in Australia were set to trade little changed on Monday. Oil prices surged as drone attacks hit major oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The SPI futures contract was last at 6,667.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,669.20.
Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Crude prices spiked in the morning of Asian trading hours after drone strikes on crucial production facilities in Saudi Arabia.
International benchmark Brent crude futures skyrocketed 13.25% to $68.20 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures jumped 11.34% to $61.07 per barrel.
Over the weekend, drone attacks hit the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Half the country's oil production was halted due to fire damage and an assessment of the situation is due on Monday, Saudi energy ministry officials said.
National oil company Saudi Aramco is attempting to restore about a third of its crude output by Monday following the attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Investors will watch for market reaction in the shares of oil companies across the region on Monday.
Investors also watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with high-level talks between the two economic powerhouses expected in the coming weeks.
China industrial production data for August, expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN, will be watched for clues of the impact of the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington. Industrial output growth saw an expected drop to a more than 17-year low in July.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.073 after seeing highs above 98.8 last week.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of market turmoil, strengthened to 107.76 against the dollar after seeing lows above 108.0 late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6881 after rising from levels below $0.684 in the previous trading week.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.