Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Saudi oil strikes, valuing cloud stocks and Saudi Aramco's IPO

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

WeWork's on-again off-again IPO delayed again

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

This subgroup is poised to benefit most from the crude oil surge,...

Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.

Jim Cramer explains how the market was able to shrug off a major...

"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

Trump set to attend Texas rally for India prime minister

The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.

Analyst: US will see 'sticker shock' at the gas pump after...

Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.

Investigation finds illegal synthetic marijuana in products sold...

Some operators are cashing in on the CBD craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for natural CBD in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears, an AP...

Mad Money

Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Saudi oil strikes, valuing cloud stocks and Saudi Aramco's IPO

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0401:04
Cramer Remix: Even with a bad chart, CyberArk is good here
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down the stock market's reaction to the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.
  • The "Mad Money" host reveals how investors can properly value cloud stocks and spot the ones to add and remove from their portfolios.
  • He interviews the chief of Paxos, which launched a cryptocurrency for investing in gold.

The market would react to Saudi Arabia's oil shock much differently 10 years ago

Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 6, 2019.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

The stock market barely flinched after a coordinated attack on the world's largest oil producer over the weekend because the United States economy is vastly different from the one it was a decade ago, Cramer said.

The fell 0.52%, or 142.70 points, the traded down 0.31%, or 9.43 points, and the slipped 0.28%, or 23.17 points, after a drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil industry knocked out 5.7 million barrels of crude production out of Aramco facilities. That equates to about 50% of the kingdom's oil output.

The "Mad Money" host argued that a lot of stocks on Wall Street can perform better with higher oil prices and others that can do well if those prices cause the economy to slow. That helped prevent the market from seeing even more carnage during the session.

"I know this stock market's resilience could melt if the White House decides to make an all-out strike against Tehran," Cramer said. "But, man ... it's amazing how the averages pretty much shrugged off such a major [oil production] decline, something that would've been totally impossible to even think about a decade ago, and that's worth keeping in mind."

Tools Wall Street experts use to value cloud stocks

Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek | Getty Images

Cramer revealed "quick and dirty" tricks that investors can use to assess enterprise software stocks like a Wall Street expert.

High-flying cloud equities have taken double-digit hits in recent weeks due to the rotation from secular to cyclical investments. Because of this, the host warned it's time to be "more selective."

"When you make these kinds of decisions, you need to be ruthlessly logical, not emotional ... We're in triage mode, and that means we need to be as objective as possible," he said. "We're going to run our whole cloud universe through these two filters — one is for fundamentals, one is for valuation. Anything that passes both filters, well then you've got my blessing buy down here after the big sell-off."

Be careful buying Cloudflare

alengo | iStock 360 | Getty Images

Shares of web security company Cloudflare are up more than 20% from its $15 IPO, closing at $18.63 on Monday. Cramer, however, is skeptical.

"Based on Cloudflare's inconsistent results over the past eighteen months, the stock's just too risky for me, especially in a market that no longer worships at the altar of the cloud," he said.

Bringing cryptocurrency to gold

Chad Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The digital age is reaching all corners of business, and one New York start-up is offering a secured way to gain exposure to gold by tethering the yellow metal to cryptocurrency.

Paxos, a privately held financial institution that provides a way to move between physical and digital assets, has launched a tokenized version of the precious metal called PAX Gold. CEO Charles Cascarilla, who co-founded the firm in 2012, told CNBC that Paxos is a safe platform for both individual and institutional investors to buy the commodity.

"We're really a technology firm at heart, and so we're trying to give you the confidence of a bank, but the innovation of Silicon Valley," he said in a sitdown with Cramer. "And that's just different from, I think, most institutions that are in the banking world today."

Gauging Saudi Aramco's IPO

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters

Cramer broke down why he thinks it's unlikely that investors will get a reasonable price for Saudi Aramco's IPO and how the market could get hammered the day it comes public.

Cramer's lighting round

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks of the day.

: "I think it's within 10% of a bottom. I've been wanting to wait — I wanted to wait until we see the next quarter, but I'm O.K. with. Count another 20 points and I'm fine with it."

Davita: "I think it's a very, very good company. It's down a lot from it's high, but it's profitable. It's not expensive. I'm going to say buy to Davita."

