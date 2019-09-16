Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Saudi oil strikes, valuing cloud stocks and Saudi Aramco's IPO

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.Marketsread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.Powering the Futureread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.Technologyread more
"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...Politicsread more
Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.ETF Edgeread more
"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.The Fedread more
The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.Asia Politicsread more
Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.Oil and Gasread more
The stock market barely flinched after a coordinated attack on the world's largest oil producer over the weekend because the United States economy is vastly different from the one it was a decade ago, Cramer said.
The fell 0.52%, or 142.70 points, the traded down 0.31%, or 9.43 points, and the slipped 0.28%, or 23.17 points, after a drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil industry knocked out 5.7 million barrels of crude production out of Aramco facilities. That equates to about 50% of the kingdom's oil output.
The "Mad Money" host argued that a lot of stocks on Wall Street can perform better with higher oil prices and others that can do well if those prices cause the economy to slow. That helped prevent the market from seeing even more carnage during the session.
"I know this stock market's resilience could melt if the White House decides to make an all-out strike against Tehran," Cramer said. "But, man ... it's amazing how the averages pretty much shrugged off such a major [oil production] decline, something that would've been totally impossible to even think about a decade ago, and that's worth keeping in mind."
Cramer revealed "quick and dirty" tricks that investors can use to assess enterprise software stocks like a Wall Street expert.
High-flying cloud equities have taken double-digit hits in recent weeks due to the rotation from secular to cyclical investments. Because of this, the host warned it's time to be "more selective."
"When you make these kinds of decisions, you need to be ruthlessly logical, not emotional ... We're in triage mode, and that means we need to be as objective as possible," he said. "We're going to run our whole cloud universe through these two filters — one is for fundamentals, one is for valuation. Anything that passes both filters, well then you've got my blessing buy down here after the big sell-off."
Shares of web security company Cloudflare are up more than 20% from its $15 IPO, closing at $18.63 on Monday. Cramer, however, is skeptical.
"Based on Cloudflare's inconsistent results over the past eighteen months, the stock's just too risky for me, especially in a market that no longer worships at the altar of the cloud," he said.
The digital age is reaching all corners of business, and one New York start-up is offering a secured way to gain exposure to gold by tethering the yellow metal to cryptocurrency.
Paxos, a privately held financial institution that provides a way to move between physical and digital assets, has launched a tokenized version of the precious metal called PAX Gold. CEO Charles Cascarilla, who co-founded the firm in 2012, told CNBC that Paxos is a safe platform for both individual and institutional investors to buy the commodity.
"We're really a technology firm at heart, and so we're trying to give you the confidence of a bank, but the innovation of Silicon Valley," he said in a sitdown with Cramer. "And that's just different from, I think, most institutions that are in the banking world today."
Cramer broke down why he thinks it's unlikely that investors will get a reasonable price for Saudi Aramco's IPO and how the market could get hammered the day it comes public.
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks of the day.
: "I think it's within 10% of a bottom. I've been wanting to wait — I wanted to wait until we see the next quarter, but I'm O.K. with. Count another 20 points and I'm fine with it."
Davita: "I think it's a very, very good company. It's down a lot from it's high, but it's profitable. It's not expensive. I'm going to say buy to Davita."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com