Goldman's new technology chief comes from Amazon's cloud unit and plays in a Seattle grunge band

For those skeptical of Goldman Sachs's intention of becoming a digital bank for the masses, consider Marco Argenti.

Until recently, he had responsibility for parts of Amazon's cloud unit at the heart of disruption across the business world. Argenti, vice president of technology for AWS, ran services that corporations tap to enable mobile computing, augmented and virtual reality, internet-connected devices and other bleeding-edge applications.

Argenti, 47, said in an exclusive interview that after launching the AWS business six years ago, he's ready for his next challenge: Helping Goldman drive upheaval in financial services. After a spate of recent departures, Argenti will be Goldman's top technologist; his title is co-chief information officer along with George Lee, who is an investment banker by training.

"It's becoming pretty obvious that what used to be the world of technology is now becoming the world of business transformation," Argenti said in a phone interview.

"Given that I've seen the impact that those technology transformations can bring to enterprises, I decided that, you know, it would be good to drive the transformation from the inside," he said.

The move, announced by Goldman last week, is the latest sign of the blurring boundaries between big tech and big finance amid challenges for both industries. Goldman, a 150-year old investment bank, is under pressure to show progress in its nascent efforts to break into the broader arena of retail banking. And after a decade of unfettered growth that's pressured sectors from retail to media and brought regulatory scrutiny, the tech industry has set its sights on finance as its next opportunity.