Google will announce its answer to iPhone 11 on Oct. 15

Google on Monday announced a press event for Oct. 15 in New York City where it's expected to provide full details on the Pixel 4 phone, which it began teasing in June. Google typically unveils its new phones in October.

In July, Google confirmed that the new Pixel 4 will let people unlock the phone by looking at it, much like Apple's latest iPhones, and will let people interact with the display using gestures. You might be able to skip songs, for example, by swiping your hand through the air in front of the screen.