Tech

Google will announce its answer to iPhone 11 on Oct. 15

Todd Haselton
Key Points
  • Google will host a product event in New York City on Oct. 15.
  • The Pixel 4 is expected to make its debut.
  • Google also promises other new products.

Google on Monday announced a press event for Oct. 15 in New York City where it's expected to provide full details on the Pixel 4 phone, which it began teasing in June. Google typically unveils its new phones in October.

In July, Google confirmed that the new Pixel 4 will let people unlock the phone by looking at it, much like Apple's latest iPhones, and will let people interact with the display using gestures. You might be able to skip songs, for example, by swiping your hand through the air in front of the screen.

A teaser for Google's new Pixel phone, which is expected to be called the Google Pixel 4.
Google

"Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand," Google said in July. "These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries."

Google's Pixel 4 will have gesture controls and a face unlock feature.
Google

The invite says Google will unveil a "few new things," so it may show off more than just the Pixel 4, though we don't know what. The company's Nest Hub Max just went on sale, so it may be too soon for an update to those products. Last year it the Google Home Hub and the Google Pixel Slate tablet alongside the Pixel 3 lineup.

