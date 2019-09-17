Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the upcoming Fed meeting, Microsoft and Apple, Pelosi interview

CNBC's Jim Cramer says it's not worth it to try and game the market after Federal Reserve Chief Jay Powell announces the agency's monetary policy plan on Wednesday.

The "Mad Money" host takes a look at chart action, which suggests that Apple and Microsoft's stocks could soon be ready to pop.

He sits down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to talk about a range of topics, including trade policies, health care and how to respond to the U.S. trade deficit with China.

The Fed may cut interest rates Wednesday, but will it matter?

A trader works in front of a television broadcasting Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CNBC's said Monday that there's enough data to justify the Federal Reserve to either justify cutting interest rates or leaving monetary policy in place. The major averages all rose less than 0.50% during the session as investors await to hear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the central bank's September meeting on Wednesday. "I think you need to stand pat, even if the bulls don't get exactly what they want from the Fed tomorrow," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's just not worth trying to game this market when you know that, eventually, we're likely to get lower interest rates and maybe even an updated trade deal that replaces ... NAFTA, two things that would be very good for stock prices."

Chart action in Microsoft and Apple show their stocks could be ready to soar

David Paul Morris (L) & Krisztian Bocsi (R) | Getty Images

The largest companies on Wall Street could be in position to lead the stock market to new heights, Cramer said. Citing technical analysis from stock analyst Dan Fitzpatrick, the host said Microsoft and can provide some much-needed long-term influence on the and . The two indexes are both less than 1% off their all-time closing high set in July, according to FactSet. "The charts, as interpreted by Dan Fitzpatrick, suggest that Apple and Microsoft could both be ready to roar, potentially giving this market the leadership that it deserves," Cramer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on how business can help to push social change

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking with Mad Money's Jim Cramer at the NYSE on Tues. Sept. 17th, 2019. Adam Jeffery

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC that business can play a role in inspiring social change. The Democrat from California made the comment in an interview on "Mad Money' with Jim Cramer, who asked Pelosi if she agrees with internet entrepreneur Marc Benioff's mantra that Benioff cited it as his reason for buying Time magazine for $190 million a year ago. "It could be, and in Marc Benioff's case it is," said Pelosi, who represents California's 12th District, which includes San Francisco. "But I do think that there's much more room for us all to work together for social change."

Cramer talks with Adobe CEO coming off the software company's latest quarterly earnings

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President and CEO, Adobe, photographed during a roundtable media conference in Mumbai on May 3, 2017. Mint | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

Adobe's stock was down as much as 4% in after hours trading on the heels of its better-than-expected quarterly report. While the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates, investors were turned off by the guidance the software company offered. Despite this, CEO Shantanu Narayen explained to Cramer what's driving the firm's growth. "Every single enterprise needs to understand how you can engage digitally with customers, and I think what's unique about Adobe is this is every customer, from a K-12 student to an individual freelancer, all the way to the largest enterprises in the world," he said. "The breadth of our offerings and our customers is truly fueling this success,"

