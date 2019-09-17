Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the upcoming Fed meeting, Microsoft and Apple, Pelosi interview

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

How Boeing 737 Max grounding hurts its most-loyal...

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...

Airlinesread more

Fed expected to cut rates and Powell may have hard time appeasing...

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Pelosi talks to Jim Cramer about Trump tariffs, trade war with...

Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Biden, Warren separate themselves from the 2020 Dem pack in new...

In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party's series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%,...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks rise slightly ahead of the Fed's decision on interest...

Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

US Marketsread more

Top Air Force general says he hasn't been told to send bombers to...

The U.S. Air Force's top general says he hasn't received direction to send additional bombers to the Middle East after what is believed to be Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian...

Defenseread more

Facebook's secret project to replace the smartphone with glasses

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses code-named 'Orion', people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Technologyread more

Pelosi to Cramer: No need to reinvent health care — just improve...

"I believe the path to 'health care for all' is a path following the lead of the Affordable Care Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Jim Cramer.

Health and Scienceread more

Chewy shares slide despite narrower-than-expected second quarter...

The pet food and product retailer posted net sales of $1.15 billion, topping estimates of $1.13 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

Retailread more

Juul sales halted on Chinese websites just days after launch

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.'s sales have been halted on two websites in China, just days after it launched in the world's biggest tobacco market.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Department store stocks fall amid rising oil prices, consumer...

Investors might be wary that gasoline prices will continue to rise, and are looking to take back profits by selling off shares.

Retailread more

Mad Money

Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the upcoming Fed meeting, Microsoft and Apple, Pelosi interview

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:1201:12
Cramer Remix: Take advantage of this market's forgiving mood
Mad Money with Jim Cramer
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says it's not worth it to try and game the market after Federal Reserve Chief Jay Powell announces the agency's monetary policy plan on Wednesday.
  • The "Mad Money" host takes a look at chart action, which suggests that Apple and Microsoft's stocks could soon be ready to pop.
  • He sits down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to talk about a range of topics, including trade policies, health care and how to respond to the U.S. trade deficit with China.

The Fed may cut interest rates Wednesday, but will it matter?

A trader works in front of a television broadcasting Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CNBC's said Monday that there's enough data to justify the Federal Reserve to either justify cutting interest rates or leaving monetary policy in place.

The major averages all rose less than 0.50% during the session as investors await to hear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the central bank's September meeting on Wednesday.

"I think you need to stand pat, even if the bulls don't get exactly what they want from the Fed tomorrow," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's just not worth trying to game this market when you know that, eventually, we're likely to get lower interest rates and maybe even an updated trade deal that replaces ... NAFTA, two things that would be very good for stock prices."

Chart action in Microsoft and Apple show their stocks could be ready to soar

David Paul Morris (L) & Krisztian Bocsi (R) | Getty Images

The largest companies on Wall Street could be in position to lead the stock market to new heights, Cramer said.

Citing technical analysis from stock analyst Dan Fitzpatrick, the host said Microsoft and can provide some much-needed long-term influence on the and .

The two indexes are both less than 1% off their all-time closing high set in July, according to FactSet.

"The charts, as interpreted by Dan Fitzpatrick, suggest that Apple and Microsoft could both be ready to roar, potentially giving this market the leadership that it deserves," Cramer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on how business can help to push social change

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaking with Mad Money's Jim Cramer at the NYSE on Tues. Sept. 17th, 2019.
Adam Jeffery

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC that business can play a role in inspiring social change.

The Democrat from California made the comment in an interview on "Mad Money' with Jim Cramer, who asked Pelosi if she agrees with internet entrepreneur Marc Benioff's mantra that Benioff cited it as his reason for buying Time magazine for $190 million a year ago.

"It could be, and in Marc Benioff's case it is," said Pelosi, who represents California's 12th District, which includes San Francisco. "But I do think that there's much more room for us all to work together for social change."

Cramer talks with Adobe CEO coming off the software company's latest quarterly earnings

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President and CEO, Adobe, photographed during a roundtable media conference in Mumbai on May 3, 2017.
Mint | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

Adobe's stock was down as much as 4% in after hours trading on the heels of its better-than-expected quarterly report. While the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates, investors were turned off by the guidance the software company offered.

Despite this, CEO Shantanu Narayen explained to Cramer what's driving the firm's growth.

"Every single enterprise needs to understand how you can engage digitally with customers, and I think what's unique about Adobe is this is every customer, from a K-12 student to an individual freelancer, all the way to the largest enterprises in the world," he said. "The breadth of our offerings and our customers is truly fueling this success,"

Cramer's lightning round

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' favorite stock picks of the day.

Centene Corp.: "I'm beginning to believe that the worries about managed care stocks are overdone and you've got to do some buying and [CEO Michael] Neidorff's doing a good job."

Lannett Co.: "I think you've got enough. If anything I would be [taking some] off the table."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Apple.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com