Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including the upcoming Fed meeting, Microsoft and Apple, Pelosi interview

CNBC's said Monday that there's enough data to justify the Federal Reserve to either justify cutting interest rates or leaving monetary policy in place.
The major averages all rose less than 0.50% during the session as investors await to hear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the central bank's September meeting on Wednesday.
"I think you need to stand pat, even if the bulls don't get exactly what they want from the Fed tomorrow," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's just not worth trying to game this market when you know that, eventually, we're likely to get lower interest rates and maybe even an updated trade deal that replaces ... NAFTA, two things that would be very good for stock prices."
The largest companies on Wall Street could be in position to lead the stock market to new heights, Cramer said.
Citing technical analysis from stock analyst Dan Fitzpatrick, the host said Microsoft and can provide some much-needed long-term influence on the and .
The two indexes are both less than 1% off their all-time closing high set in July, according to FactSet.
"The charts, as interpreted by Dan Fitzpatrick, suggest that Apple and Microsoft could both be ready to roar, potentially giving this market the leadership that it deserves," Cramer said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC that business can play a role in inspiring social change.
The Democrat from California made the comment in an interview on "Mad Money' with Jim Cramer, who asked Pelosi if she agrees with internet entrepreneur Marc Benioff's mantra that Benioff cited it as his reason for buying Time magazine for $190 million a year ago.
"It could be, and in Marc Benioff's case it is," said Pelosi, who represents California's 12th District, which includes San Francisco. "But I do think that there's much more room for us all to work together for social change."
Adobe's stock was down as much as 4% in after hours trading on the heels of its better-than-expected quarterly report. While the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates, investors were turned off by the guidance the software company offered.
Despite this, CEO Shantanu Narayen explained to Cramer what's driving the firm's growth.
"Every single enterprise needs to understand how you can engage digitally with customers, and I think what's unique about Adobe is this is every customer, from a K-12 student to an individual freelancer, all the way to the largest enterprises in the world," he said. "The breadth of our offerings and our customers is truly fueling this success,"
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' favorite stock picks of the day.
Centene Corp.: "I'm beginning to believe that the worries about managed care stocks are overdone and you've got to do some buying and [CEO Michael] Neidorff's doing a good job."
Lannett Co.: "I think you've got enough. If anything I would be [taking some] off the table."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Apple.
