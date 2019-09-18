US futures point to slightly lower open

The trade war between the United States and China has lasted for more than one year — and a resolution is nowhere in sight.World Economyread more
U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower Wednesday morning.
At around 1:44 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 51 points, indicating a negative open of more than 49 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.
The Dow rose slightly on Tuesday as traders awaited a decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points despite a recent fall in energy prices. This would be the bank's second rate cut in a decade, after the central bank decided to lower the Fed Funds Rate to a range of 2.0%-2.25% in July. Chairman Jerome Powell will address the press on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Federal Reserve meeting takes place a couple of days after President Donald Trump called the central bank "boneheads" and asked for zero or even negative rates.
Investors will also be looking at housing starts due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
On the earnings front, General Mills will be reporting.