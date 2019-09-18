Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense, no vision!'

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.The Fedread more
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.Politicsread more
Stocks traded lower on Wednesday as traders digested the Federal Reserve's latest decision on U.S. monetary policy.US Marketsread more
The Federal Reserve dialed up its growth expectations slightly while keeping its inflation projection unchanged.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...The Fedread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on July 31 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
Ahead of the Fed's 2 p.m. announcement, many economists were forecasting one further cut in 2019, but some investors were hoping for two more this year.The Fedread more
The Fed has become increasingly divided, with three officials voting against the Fed's quarter-point cut to the fed funds target rate range.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, have "no 'guts,' no sense, no vision!"
The president's comments followed the Fed's vote to cut interest rates by a quarter point to a target range of 1.75% to 2%, along with a 30-basis-point cut to the interest paid on so-called excess reserves.
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Powell by name as he complained that the current interest levels put the U.S. at an economic disadvantage to countries with lower rates.
But the central bank's leaders did not vote unanimously for the cut: Three Fed regional presidents voted against the move, two of whom have said they preferred to keep the funds rate unchanged.
The divided vote and subsequent policy statement from the Fed offered few indications that further interest rate reductions lay ahead.
Stocks fell on the heels of the monetary policy decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points, or 0.8%., within 30 minutes of the announcement. The S&P 500 slid 0.8% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%.
The president had taken shots at Powell as recently as Monday, when he said Powell and the Fed "don't have a clue."
Trump's tweet after the rate cut Wednesday was no exception. "Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again," Trump tweeted, adding that Powell was "a terrible communicator!"
The president was apparently looking for a much larger cut; he had called for the Fed to bring interest rates "down to ZERO, or less," just last week.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Powell maintained that the central bank is "fully committed to pursuing our goals of maximum employment and stable prices."
The Fed, Powell said, will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" of the economy.
Fears of a coming recession have been on the rise as the U.S. economy's longest-ever bull market appears to be slowing by some measures, and as Trump's ongoing trade war with China continues to spook investors.
"Trade policy's not the business of the Fed," Powell said. But "trade policy is something that's weighing on the outlook of the economy," Powell said.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.