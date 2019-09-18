FedEx CEO: Amazon is who 'we wake up every day trying to think about'

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...2020 Electionsread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.Marketsread more
Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.Marketsread more
The report, published by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun...Politicsread more
Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...Marketsread more
General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...Autosread more
Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.Politicsread more
FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...Technologyread more
DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.Marketsread more
Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.Technologyread more
FedEx is changing its tune and calling Amazon a competitor.
FedEx CEO Fred Smith, who has often said Amazon is not a competitive threat, said during Tuesday's earnings call that Amazon is one of the five major players in the logistics space — and a company he thinks about every day.
Here's what he said:
"The last thing I'm going to say is we basically compete in an ecosphere that's got five entities in it. There's UPS, there's DHL, there's the U.S. Postal Service, and now increasingly, there's Amazon. That's who we wake up every day trying to think about how we compete against and give the best services to our sales force."
Smith's comment represents a major shift in stance for FedEx, which has long downplayed Amazon's growing presence in the logistics space.
In March, for example, FedEx President Rajesh Subramaniam said during the company's earnings call that Amazon is "not a threat to our business" or "our future growth," despite all the media attention on Amazon's potential to disrupt the industry. Last September, Subramaniam said Amazon's move into the logistics space "should not be confused as competition with FedEx."
The change in tune follows FedEx's decision to end its ground delivery and express delivery contracts with Amazon earlier this year. On Tuesday, FedEx missed on earnings and lowered its full-year guidance for 2020, in part due to the loss of a "large customer," likely in reference to Amazon.
FedEx shares are down more than 13% as of midday Wednesday.
Amazon, meanwhile, has significantly expanded its delivery network in recent years. Earlier this year, it launched a new Delivery Services Partners program and expanded its air fleet to include 50 planes so it wouldn't have to rely on FedEx and UPS. It also added "transportation and logistics services" to its group of competitors for the first time in its annual filing in February.
During Tuesday's call, Smith hinted that competition is only going to intensify, stressing the competitors' operational excellence.
"We can't make the competition go away — I wish they would, you know, just leave the field," Smith said. "They're very good operators."