TransferWise, the $3.5 billion fintech firm backed by Peter Thiel, posts its third year of profit

Financial technology firm TransferWise booked a profit for the third year in a row, a rare show of growth for an industry littered with start-ups that have struggled to break even.

The London-based company said on Wednesday that its net profit after tax climbed to £10.3 million ($12.8 million) in the fiscal year ending March 2019, up 66% from the previous year. Revenues at the firm rose about 53% to £179 million.

TransferWise, which was recently valued at $3.5 billion, has shaken up the money transfer industry with an online platform that it says allows people to send money abroad at a fraction of the cost offered by banks and the likes of Western Union and MoneyGram.

It was set up in 2011 by Estonian friends Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann with the stated aim of making foreign exchange fees more transparent. Kaarmann, TransferWise's CEO, said the firm was among a "rare breed of unicorns" that have managed to create a profitable business.

"This is indeed rare, but it is very important for us internally," Kaarmann told CNBC in a phone interview. "We really only know if the product works once the product works on its own and doesn't need any extra cash to support it."

Many other fintech unicorns — private companies worth $1 billion or more — have so far failed to generate an annual profit. Monzo's losses climbed to £47.2 million in the fiscal year ending February 2019, while Revolut last year reported a £14.8 million for 2017.