WeWork's Adam Neumann wants to live forever, be king of the world and the first trillionaire, says report

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Fed cuts rate on bank reserves amid repo market turmoil

The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.

The Fedread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more

Powell says it's possible the Fed will have to resume balance...

Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed may have to resume regular balance sheet growth to help ease liquidity markets.

The Fedread more

Stocks fall as Fed fails to give a clear signal of further rate...

Stocks fell on Wednesday after a divided Federal Reserve failed to signal easier monetary policy later this year, disappointing traders.

US Marketsread more

You can now ask Amazon's Alexa to donate money to presidential...

Amazon is launching a new feature that allows presidential candidates to receive campaign contributions through the Alexa voice assistant.

Technologyread more

Epstein accuser sues his estate executors, says he abused her...

The woman says the abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, began when she was just age 14 or younger.

Politicsread more

Powell says a 'sequence' of rate cuts could be needed if economy...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...

The Fedread more

Fed forecasts no further rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, but members...

The Federal Reserve cut rates Wednesday by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%.

The Fedread more

Here's how the Fed's rate cut affects you

For consumers, lower rates do mean cheaper loans, which can impact your mortgage, home equity loan, credit card, student loan tab and car payment. n the flip side, you'll earn...

Personal Financeread more

The top Pentagon space command officer recently met with Musk,...

The Air Force's newly minted U.S. Space Command general said that he has recently met with billionaire space race investors Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

Investing in Spaceread more

Fed ups its GDP forecast for 2019 slightly to 2.2%

The Federal Reserve dialed up its growth expectations slightly while keeping its inflation projection unchanged.

Marketsread more
Tech

WeWork's Adam Neumann wants to live forever, be king of the world and the first trillionaire, says report

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Neumann has made waves both inside and outside of WeWork for his radical ideas, which include an interest in becoming Israel's prime minister or leader of the world, living forever and even becoming the world's first trillionaire, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
  • As it pursues an IPO, the company has been met with a tepid response from investors who cite the company's unusual corporate governance structure and loss-making business model as reasons for concern.
Adam Neumann, co-founder and chief executive officer of WeWork, speaks during a signing ceremony at WeWork Weihai Road flagship on April 12, 2018 in Shanghai, China. World's leading co-working space company WeWork will acquire China-based rival naked Hub for 400 million U.S. dollars. (Photo by Jackal Pan/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Jackal Pan | Visual China Group | Getty Images

WeWork has attracted scrutiny over its unusual business model and governance structure, but the company's strangeness seems to start at the top with CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann, according to a remarkable profile in The Wall Street Journal.

Neumann has expressed interest in becoming Israel's prime minister and the president of the world, living forever, and becoming the world's first trillionaire, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. He is also said to have told employees that the company could one day end world hunger.

Additionally, as WeWork's IPO valuation has been slashed, Neumann continues to believe the company could be worth far more than the $47 billion valuation assigned to it in January, the Journal said. That conflicts with the narrative Neumann expressed as recently as yesterday, when the Financial Times reported that he told employees that he had been "humbled" by the company's IPO stumbles and said he needed to learn more about running a public company.

It comes as the We Co., WeWork's parent company, moved this week to delay the IPO, reflecting ongoing skepticism around its corporate governance structure and ballooning losses. The company is now figuring out how to sharpen its story before it starts its investor roadshow, while maintaining it expects the deal to be completed by the end of the year.

Read the full report from the Wall Street Journal here.

VIDEO5:3205:32
People skeptical about WeWork's innovation: Joe Lonsdale
Squawk Alley