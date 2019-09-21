Iran's warning to Saudi Arabia about all-out war is 'ridiculous,' Saudi's Al-Jubeir says

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends a press event with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department on January 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Iran's recent warnings to Saudi Arabia are "ridiculous" and "laughable" Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir told CNBC amid ongoing investigations by the kingdom tying Iran to a major attack on its oil facilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in an interview Friday that he hoped to avoid conflict, but that Iran was prepared for "all-out war" in the event of attack by Saudi or U.S. forces. He then questioned whether Saudi Arabia was ready to fight "to the last American soldier."

"This is not the first time Iran's foreign minister has said something ridiculous and frankly laughable," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Riyadh on Saturday.

His comments come amid a state of heightened tension between Saudi Arabia, Iran and the U.S. following drone and missile attacks on two Saudi oil facilities a week ago. The attacks, claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, shut down half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have suggested that Iran had a role in, or was responsible for, the attack on Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facility. Iran has denied the accusations, calling them "meaningless" and "pointless."

Asked about next steps, the minister asserted that Saudi Arabia was responsible for its own defenses ⁠— which were criticized as having failed to effectively counter the drone and missile attacks ⁠— but stressed the international community's role in reigning in what he called Iran's aggressive behavior.

"It is our responsibility to protect our borders, our people, our infrastructure ⁠— but the world also has responsibility to make sure Iran isn't allowed to get away with murder, to ensure freedom of navigation in the Gulf and Arabian Sea so global energy supply isn't disrupted," he said.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has been mired in a four-year conflict with Yemen's Houthi rebels, during which its airstrikes have been responsible for thousands of civilian deaths, according to international monitoring groups.